Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 718 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $346.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.