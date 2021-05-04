Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 25,370 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.