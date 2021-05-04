Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 10,516 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 595,386 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CNX opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

