Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

