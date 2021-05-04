Merculet Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $374,234.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065486 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,910.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.81 or 0.03494877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00263864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.01152027 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00731893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,770.18 or 0.99491479 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

