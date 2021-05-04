Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 448.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

