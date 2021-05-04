Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.