Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.22.

MRK opened at $75.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

