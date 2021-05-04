Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 5.0% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

