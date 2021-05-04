MEG Energy’s (MEG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

MEG stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.93.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

