MEG Energy’s (MEG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.
MEG stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.93.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.