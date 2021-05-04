Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 981.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.45. 30,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

