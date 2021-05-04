Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1,169.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,075 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. 67,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

