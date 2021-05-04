Medpace Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $168.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

