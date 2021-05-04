Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $21.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.