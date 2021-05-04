Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

