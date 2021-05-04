McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Argus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.03.

Shares of MCD opened at $235.56 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

