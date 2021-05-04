McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

