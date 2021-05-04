Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of MXIM opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

