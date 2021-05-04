Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 18%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price was down 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$39.50 and last traded at C$39.50. Approximately 194,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 171,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

