Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 353,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after buying an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.