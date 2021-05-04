Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Issues Earnings Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,465. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

