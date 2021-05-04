Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $354.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $361.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.16 and a 200-day moving average of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

