Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.57.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $137.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.