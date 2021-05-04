Marlin Price Hits $0.18 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $131.63 million and $24.94 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065486 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,910.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.81 or 0.03494877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00263864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.01152027 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00731893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,770.18 or 0.99491479 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.