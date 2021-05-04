Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

