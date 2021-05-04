Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

