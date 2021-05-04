Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 31,181 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

