Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

