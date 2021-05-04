Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $23.86 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

CB opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

