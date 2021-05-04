Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,947 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.74. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.