Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,827 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

