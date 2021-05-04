Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

