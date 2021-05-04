Man Group (LON:EMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.35

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.35 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 531062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.15 ($2.20).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

In related news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

