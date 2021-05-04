Main Street Capital (MAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

