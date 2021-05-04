Magna International (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$2.06 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

MG opened at C$115.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$34.88 billion and a PE ratio of 37.33. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$49.25 and a twelve month high of C$123.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

