Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

