MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 761,670 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

