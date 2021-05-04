MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.09.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

