Lumber Liquidators (LL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $726.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

