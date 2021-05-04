Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.51

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 10080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on LU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $64,237,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

