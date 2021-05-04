Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lufax (NYSE:LU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.
NYSE:LU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.
Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
