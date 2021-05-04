Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lufax (NYSE:LU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

