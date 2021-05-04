Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 million.

Lucira Health stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 520,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,596. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHDX shares. William Blair cut Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

