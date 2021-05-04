Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LUB opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luby’s stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

