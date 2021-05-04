Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

