Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.400-26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.17 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.83. 58,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

