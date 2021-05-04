Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

LMT traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $387.61. 17,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

