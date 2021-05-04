loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
LDI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,620. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
