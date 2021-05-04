loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,620. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.