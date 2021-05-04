LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $55.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

