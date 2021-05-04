Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 34,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

