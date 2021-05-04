LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

